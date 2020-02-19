Counting down to East Shores opening

The bones of Gladstone Ports Corporation's new East Shores development have emerged as the countdown continues to the planned mid-year opening.

Tiling and painting has begun in the new cafe and construction of booth seating and a waterfront bar is under way.

Hutchinson Builders project manager Nick Colthup said steady progress was being made daily.

"It's a hive of activity on site and the Hutchies team, along with our 28 local subcontractors, have been working hard to deliver the expansion of the precinct," he said. The development will be a mix of modern facilities with a nod to the area's history.

A mural of a GPC worker has been emblazoned on the side of a wall staggered with basketball hoops at different heights.

Artwork of a GPC worker installed on the southern side of the old transfer tower.

GPC project and construction manager Duncan Howard said fabrication of the big screen outdoor cinema had commenced and the steel shade structures were in place.

"The concrete foundations and structural steel has also been installed for the industrial-look swing play area," he said.

The industrial looking swing set.

A D6 dozer will sit alongside a bootcamp facility, and cruise ship passengers will enter the new terminal to find a display of an old calcite tunnel

Concrete paths are taking shape and cladding and tiling is under way in the main barbecue area.

Tree planting and landscaping has also begun, and it is ­expected there will be plenty of green space for community use when the precinct opens.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said he was looking forward to announcing the successful ­tender for the cafe venue in coming weeks and sharing plans for the opening event.

It was hoped the $29.5 million East Shores extension would be completed by Easter, but completion is now expected in mid-2020.