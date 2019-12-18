‘Counting blessings’: Fireys save home from Lowmead blaze

A MOUNT Maria resident is "counting her blessings" after her home was saved from a bushfire which tore through the region last night.

Resident Kay Findlay was incredibly thankful for the firefighters who saved her Mitchell Rd home from flames which had reached her back veranda.

"They are the true heroes," Ms Findlay said.

She said the fire damaged parts of underneath her home, and burned down her shed.

Luckily, Ms Findlay was not home at the time.

"The fire went through pretty quickly, it was horrendous," she said.

It was not the first time her rural home had been saved from a bushfire.

Kay Findlay's home after Mount Maria bushfire

Her home was in the firing line of bushfires in 2009 and 2012.

"(The firefighters) were amazing, every time they have been able to save our home," she said.

"It definitely reminded me of fires years ago," she said.

Gladstone Fire and Rescue acting superintendent John Pappas said rapid damage assessment teams would begin to assess damage on properties.

"In the last few days we do have a number of structures which have been affected by fire," Mr Pappas said.

"Once we have an understanding of which structures have been damaged, that information will be released."

Kay Findlay's home at Mount Maria

However Mr Pappas said numerous properties were able to be protected from the bushfires in recent days.

"No properties were under threat today," he said.

Mr Pappas said weather conditions today caused "quite erratic" fire conditions.

"It was quite difficult to contain the fires," he said.

"Realistically, the fire conditions we are seeing is not conducive to what we usually see at this time of year."

"The ground is so dry it's really difficult for firefighters to get the upper hand."

Mr Pappas said due to the amount of fires burning across the state, fireys are not relying on interstate assistance.

Gladstone Fire & Rescue acting superintendent John Pappas

"We do have agreements on sharing resources such as aircrafts," he said.

"We are fortunate enough to have the aircraft we have here."

As of 4.50pm, Tableland Rd reopened and residents who had left the area were advised it was safe to return.

However residents are urged to remain vigilant as the situation could change.

Ms Findlay said it was important to acknowledge what people were doing to help the community.

"Local pubs have opened their doors to feed and help people," Ms Findlay said.

"The community spirit is very strong and supportive."

"We've been through a lot out here."