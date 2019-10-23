Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All the winners from The Observer's 2018 Best in Business Awards.
All the winners from The Observer's 2018 Best in Business Awards.
News

Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

Sam Reynolds
23rd Oct 2019 3:00 PM

TICKETS are still available for The Observer’s 10th Annual Best in Business Awards.

The Observer’s media advertising manager Jessica McKay said the milestone will make the night “one of the biggest years we’ve ever had”.

The top businesses in the region will be recognised.

“We’ve got some special awards this year that we haven’t had before,” Ms McKay said.

She said tickets are flying out the door and she expects it will be a sold-out event.

The gala dinner is on Saturday November 2 at the Gladstone Events Centre.

Tickets are available from The Observer at 130 Auckland St or by calling 4970 3030.

awardsnight bestinbusiness localbusinesses
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Country race day 18 years in the making

    premium_icon Country race day 18 years in the making

    Sport Tiny CQ town to reboot a massive race day with thousands up for grabs

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    premium_icon CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    News CENTRAL Queensland has emerged as the powerhouse of Queensland’s regional...

    WATCH: Police continue to hunt Foodworks bandits

    premium_icon WATCH: Police continue to hunt Foodworks bandits

    News CCTV reveals the two bandits who robbed a Rocky Foodworks