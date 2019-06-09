Countdown is on to Mt Larcom Show

SHOWTIME: The Mt Larcom Show will feature its great variety of events on June 22-23.

SHOWTIME: The Mt Larcom Show will feature its great variety of events on June 22-23. Contributed

THE 2019 Mt Larcom Show is gearing up to be one of the best ever to showcase the region's best in agriculture.

The show provides the community with a unique friendly atmosphere providing entertainment with a distinctive country flavour from June 22-23. Show president Mick Wallace said the event would have something for everyone who attended.

"It will be a full agricultural show with a variety of entertainment shows, petting zoos, fashion parade, rides, horse jumping just to name a some events on the program,” Mr Wallace said.

One of the entertainment shows is the 'Crack Up Sisters' who make shows to keep the stories and characters of the country alive and give audiences a big old laugh.

Local band 'The Dropbears CQ' will be performing live on the Saturday night.

Mr Wallace said the first show was in 1919 and despite not hosting during the war years and the depression, it is the 80th annual show - and steeped in history.

One of the highlight events on the program is the National Chainsaw Racing Titles featuring current Australian Champion from Tannum Sands, Nigel Newitt.

The 2019 National Chainsaw Racing Titles are on June 21-23 starting from 8am.

Mr Wallace said the the show was designed to cater for all members of the community despite what age they might be - with a great variety to offer.

Mr Wallace recommended buying tickets online and purchasing them early to avoid having to wait in line at the gates.

For more information on the Mt Larcom Show go to www.mtlarcomshow.com.au

Mt Larcom Show - June 22 - 23

Ticket Prices

Adult Day Ticket: $15

Adult Weekend Ticket: $20

Concession Day Ticket: $8

Concession Weekend Ticket: $15

Family Day Ticket: $40

Family Weekend Ticket: $45

Day 1: 8am - midnight

Day 2: 8am - 4pm