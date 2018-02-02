Council's warning after vandals damage botanic gardens

Vandals have caused damage to a statue and bamboo window at the Tondoon Botanic Garden's Japanese Tea House.

Vandals have caused damage to a statue and bamboo window at the Tondoon Botanic Garden's Japanese Tea House. Gladstone Regional Council

GLADSTONE'S award winning botanic gardens has been damaged by vandals.

A statue has been knocked over and damaged at the Japanese Tea Gardens and a bamboo window has been broken.

Perpetrators also tried to pull out a two metre Daintree Pine.

"If you're visiting any Council facilities, please be vigilant and look out for anything unusual or behaviour that could result in vandalism,” the Gladstone Regional Council wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this year Tondoon was named as one of the top ten botanic gardens in the country.

It was awarded for its conservation, science and education programs.

If you would like to report vandalism the council phone 4970 0700.