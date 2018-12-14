Council's plans for $3m 'early Christmas present'

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett says an "early Christmas present” of $3.11million from the State Government will go towards "boring” but important projects.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher yesterday announced Works for Queensland funding would be fast-tracked, with the funds delivered ahead of Christmas as part of the Mid-Year Fiscal and Economic Review.

Cr Burnett said the money would be spent on the region's job-supporting and "shovel-ready” projects.

"I'll have to sit down with my councillors and work it out, it might be boring projects this time,” Cr Burnett said.

"It might be things like reservoirs and pump stations and some more roads and things but you never know we might be able to get some exciting projects in there.

"It might be spent in the city, some might be spent in the regions, we're just going to see how we go and mix it up.”

Cr Burnett said funds would likely be spent on schemes not included in council's budget and spending decisions would be made based on community priorities, council's long-term financial plan and previous spending.

Past rounds of funding contributed to projects such as the Mount Larcom Community Recreation Hub, sensory Lions Park, the rugby Centre of Excellence and refurbishment of Agnes Water's Tom Jeffery Memorial Park.

Mr Butcher said he was honoured to have delivered about $15million to the region under the program.

"It's great to work with the local Mayor Matt Burnett and his council to put these projects forward that they probably wouldn't get done under their normal budget cycles,” Mr Butcher said.

"Projects (which) are good for the community, need to be done but generally get put on the backburner when budgets are announced on a local level.”