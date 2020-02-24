Council’s plan to make mosquitoes buzz off

GLADSTONE Regional Council is working to treat mosquito breeding areas after recent rain has led to an increase in breeding.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was undertaking routine inspections of council land to treat mosquitoes but added some breeding grounds fell outside of council’s control.

He said easterly winds near the coast can blow in salt marsh mosquitoes that are breeding up to 50km away.

“We know the mosquitoes are a nuisance and we are treating breeding grounds. However, the easterly winds are causing an influx in mosquitoes,” Cr Burnett said.

Visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/mosquitoes for more information on how you can protect yourself from mosquitoes. To report a mosquito breeding ground call 4970 0700.