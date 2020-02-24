Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLADSTONE Regional Council is working to treat mosquito breeding areas after recent rain has led to an increase in breeding.
GLADSTONE Regional Council is working to treat mosquito breeding areas after recent rain has led to an increase in breeding.
Council News

Council’s plan to make mosquitoes buzz off

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Feb 2020 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council is working to treat mosquito breeding areas following an increase in numbers caused by recent rain.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was undertaking routine inspections of council land to treat mosquitoes but added some breeding grounds fell outside of council’s control.

He said easterly winds near the coast can blow in salt marsh mosquitoes that are breeding up to 50km away.

“We know the mosquitoes are a nuisance and we are treating breeding grounds. However, the easterly winds are causing an influx in mosquitoes,” Cr Burnett said.

Visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/mosquitoes for more information on how you can protect yourself from mosquitoes. To report a mosquito breeding ground call 4970 0700.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Triple Olympian to speak at women’s day luncheon

        premium_icon Triple Olympian to speak at women’s day luncheon

        News TRIPLE Olympian, stroke survivor, mother and mentor Sally Callie understands the significance of a strong and healthy mindset.

        Learn how to barbecue brisket like a pro

        premium_icon Learn how to barbecue brisket like a pro

        News Smoke on the Water has won low and slow barbecue comps around the country, and...

        Lightpole on fire after wet weather

        premium_icon Lightpole on fire after wet weather

        News FIRE and emergency services were called to South Gladstone after a lightpole caught...

        400+ apply for power station apprenticeships

        premium_icon 400+ apply for power station apprenticeships

        News Five new electrical and mechanical apprentices have started at the Gladstone Power...