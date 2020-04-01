Council’s plan to keep essential services going

GLADSTONE Regional Council has implemented its Business Continuity Plan to ensure essential services of water, waste, sewerage and cemeteries continue during the COVID-19 health emergency.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the council has a comprehensive contingency plan to deliver essential services to the region and has put in place plans to keep essential teams safe while doing so.

“While the message is clear that we should stay at home unless it’s essential to leave, we have employees at council that you will see out and about that are crucial in ensuring our essential services are maintained for our community,” Cr Burnett said.

“We have put in place safety measures for our people which include roster changes, working at different localities, practising good hygiene, physical distancing, a limit of persons in council vehicles and undertaking risk assessments to maintain personal and public safety during this health emergency.”

He said some teams would be working remotely however others will still be in council buildings.

Cr Burnett asked for anyone who comes into contact with council employees to stick by social distancing rules, keep conversations short and maintain good hygiene.

“This will greatly assist our staff to provide those basic services we need to keep our community running comfortably and safely for everyone,” he said.

Residents are also reminded that most council services can be accessed online at gladstone .qld.gov.au or by calling 4970 0700.