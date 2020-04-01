Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon Street.
Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon Street.
News

Council’s plan to keep essential services going

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Apr 2020 3:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council has implemented its Business Continuity Plan to ensure essential services of water, waste, sewerage and cemeteries continue during the COVID-19 health emergency.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the council has a comprehensive contingency plan to deliver essential services to the region and has put in place plans to keep essential teams safe while doing so.

“While the message is clear that we should stay at home unless it’s essential to leave, we have employees at council that you will see out and about that are crucial in ensuring our essential services are maintained for our community,” Cr Burnett said.

“We have put in place safety measures for our people which include roster changes, working at different localities, practising good hygiene, physical distancing, a limit of persons in council vehicles and undertaking risk assessments to maintain personal and public safety during this health emergency.”

He said some teams would be working remotely however others will still be in council buildings.

Cr Burnett asked for anyone who comes into contact with council employees to stick by social distancing rules, keep conversations short and maintain good hygiene.

“This will greatly assist our staff to provide those basic services we need to keep our community running comfortably and safely for everyone,” he said.

Residents are also reminded that most council services can be accessed online at gladstone .qld.gov.au or by calling 4970 0700.

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone coronavirus gladstone covid-19 covid-19 gladstone gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News THERE’S never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

        News Coronavirus Queensland: Latest news, figures on COVID-19 pandemic

        VOTE NOW: Best takeaway in Gladstone

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best takeaway in Gladstone

        News GLADSTONE is home to a great array of restaurants and if there’s one thing we need...

        CHEAP FUEL: Where you can fill up for under $1 a litre

        premium_icon CHEAP FUEL: Where you can fill up for under $1 a litre

        News According to the RACQ a fair fuel price for Gladstone is 109.1 cents a litre.