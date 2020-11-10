Council’s plan to avoid disaster at the dump

AS the summer months loom and 2020 draws to a close, it is hard to forget the fires which characterised the year’s beginning.

Hundreds of thousands of acres of land right across Australia and throughout Central Queensland were torched by fierce fires, with some areas unable to fully recover.

Gladstone Regional Council is attempting to prevent a similar inferno from occurring at its Gladstone Transfer Centre.

Free mulch is now available from the facility on Joe Joseph Drive until December 9.

The council said it was taking a safety-first approach by reducing the holdings of green waste

after a recent fire at the Benaraby Landfill.

In a previous council meeting, councillors agreed it was time to shift tonnes of mulch on, in order to avoid disaster.

“I think it is a good way of shifting things around and getting some mulch on our gardens,” Cr Darryl Branthwaite said.

Cr Rick Hansen said mulch was being offered on a “first in, best dressed” basis, with no load limits and free mechanical loading for community members.

“Residents are reminded that utes and trailers are recommended for collecting mulch and all loads must be covered before leaving the facility,” Cr Hansen said.

“The free mulch is for residential customers only and council asks that customers wear enclosed shoes when collecting it for personal safety.

“Using mulch not only helps plant growth but is a positive water wise strategy to reduce moisture loss.”

The conditions of sale for mulch to commercial customers remain unchanged.

For more information please contact 4970 0700.