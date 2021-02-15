Council’s plan to auction 49 lots over $600k in unpaid rates
Landowners in Gladstone with three years of unpaid rates are at risk of losing their property to auction in the next three months.
The Gladstone Regional Council has issued a notice of intention to sell land on February 6 to the land owners of 49 properties with $605,655.80 owing in rates.
“Where rates or charges on a property are more than three years overdue, the council may sell the property at public auction and use the proceeds to discharge the overdue rates or charges,” the notice said.
The council is required to give property owners a final chance to pay overdue rates or charges.
“If the overdue rates or charges are not paid within three months of the notice, the council will issue an auction notice to the property owner and commence proceedings to sell the
property,” the notice said.
“The sale proceedings will be discontinued if the amount of all overdue rates or charges levied on the land, and all expenses incurred by the council for the intended sale, are paid to it.”
Registered proprietors owing rates money as listed in the notice:
