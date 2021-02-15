Council’s plan to auction 49 lots over $600k in unpaid rates

UNDER THE HAMMER: Almost 50 properties are at risk of being auctioned over unpaid rates.

Landowners in Gladstone with three years of unpaid rates are at risk of losing their property to auction in the next three months.

The Gladstone Regional Council has issued a notice of intention to sell land on February 6 to the land owners of 49 properties with $605,655.80 owing in rates.

“Where rates or charges on a property are more than three years overdue, the council may sell the property at public auction and use the proceeds to discharge the overdue rates or charges,” the notice said.

The council is required to give property owners a final chance to pay overdue rates or charges.

“If the overdue rates or charges are not paid within three months of the notice, the council will issue an auction notice to the property owner and commence proceedings to sell the

property,” the notice said.

“The sale proceedings will be discontinued if the amount of all overdue rates or charges levied on the land, and all expenses incurred by the council for the intended sale, are paid to it.”

Registered proprietors owing rates money as listed in the notice:

Steven Amin Kafrouni

Karen Ann Sorensen

Timothy Scott Andersen

Jane Zhe Zhang

Debbie Cherie Amos

Boz Teiry Errol Nixon

Clifford Allen Price

Deanna Jennifer Price

Est Late Mr Kevin Raymond Coleman

Julie Margaret Ellis

Sean Beattie

Donita Jane Moller

Nicole Amanda Carnovale

John Douglas Alfred Bell

Marco Daltorio

Ratchanee Pilason

Glenda May Stenner

Norma E Gay

Marco Daltorio

Jodie A Trembath

Deborah L Saunders

Davin Malcolm Thomas Ramage

Anthony Phillip Goulevitch

Storm Michelle Ford

Francis Ian Barker

Annette Joy Cochrane

Karen Jane Brown

David Charles Bartley

Bradley John Prestwidge

Shane Anthony Prestwidge

Susan-Lee Jane McKenzie

Ramon Carl James

Reima Aatos Periaho

Anita Orovokki Kontro

Alison Michalsky

Tracee Leigh Freebody

Jaye Andrew Lees

Andrew James Peters

Katherine Jane Tunny

Joseph Troy Tunny

Karl Gene Wilhelm

Jessica Frances Wilhelm

Scott Andrew

Sarah Andrew

Wayne Kenneth Hungerford

Kelly Anne McNeil

Ronald Albert Jackson

Kylie Peta O’Sullivan

Shelley Jayne Mernin

Andrew John Ormond

Eric John MacFarlane

Hope-Maree Johnston

Duncan Howard Nicolson

Carol Ann Nicolson

Luke Michael Dahtler

Marc Francois Delpeche

David Alan Aspinall

Kerry-Anne Aspinall

Donald Graham Stockton

David Peter Corke

Meryl Anne Corke