BILOELA STUDY: The Central Queensland University Biloela Study Centre.
Council News

Council’s new vision for former CQUni facility

Lachlan Berlin
9th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
The Banana Shire Council has accepted an offer to lease the former Central Queensland University study centre in Biloela, after the facility was discontinued during COVID.

The rooms are primarily for training and education purposes and the council says they would provide ‘significant’ facilities at a time of high demand with new computer implementations.

During the ordinary meeting on May 24, council CEO Tom Upton said the lease would ensure the facility was being used.

“I think it’s a good fit in the short term, a little bit expensive but it’s a good fit,” he said.

Councillor Terri Boyce asked whether they could hire the rooms for community meetings.

Mr Upton said there were some limitations with the facilities and they were designed mainly for training and education.

But he said they could get away with the odd community meeting.

“At least it’s getting used,” Cr Boyce said.

Mayor Nev Ferrier said the council did not have anything to lose with this proposal.

The motion to lease the facilities was passed.

banana shire council commercial property cquniversity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

