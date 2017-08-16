Council's hot property at Agnes set to go under the hammer

GOING, GOING: Gladstone Regional Council will auction off two town houses at Agnew Water.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is preparing to test out the Agnes Water property market by auctioning off two town houses it no longer has use for.

The two town houses at 18 Discovery Dr were built in 2003 to house council workers.

But now without a use for the two three-bedroom properties, the council decided yesterday to begin a sales campaign and auction with PRD Nationwide Agnes Water.

During yesterday's meeting Councillor Cindi Bush questioned whether they should hold on to the two properties and wait for the market to improve.

"Agnes Water has the strongest market in the region and it's rising," Cr Bush said.

"We've had these since 2003 though," Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said in response.

One of the two units has a tenant paying $290 a week.

A council officer's report which recommended auctioning the two properties said the council could get a "reasonable return from the sale".

According to RP Data the land was purchased in 2003 for $85,000, and a council report says they're hoping to sell it for around $500,000.

"While it could be argued that holding on to the property will lead to better return over time, it is impossible to predict when that will be,'' the report said.

"Often we do not know the top of the market until after the fact."