Bundaberg Regional Councillors unanimously vote to oppose proposed MDL 3040.
Council’s formal objection to pending MDL

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
1st May 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG'S regional councillors unanimously opposed a coal mineral development licence application relevant to the northern part of the local government area.

Division 1 councillor Jason Bartels moved the successful motion determining to obstruct potential coal mining activity in high value agricultural, tourism and environmentally sensitive areas, but acknnowledged the decision to approve MDL 3040 is up to the State Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

"Our reasons are to protect the region's liveability, agriculture, water resources, tourism and environment," Cr Bartels said.

Cr Bartels said Fox Resources' tenements included farming land around Sharon, Avondale, Moorland and Moore Park Beach, and that he recognised the "legitimate concern" of residents."

A departmental spokesman said "public submissions are considered as part of the mining lease application processes".

He said the MDL would not allow any mining production, but Fox Resources would have to also prove there were sufficient resources to sustain operations.

Fox Resources chief executive Bruce Garlick said earlier this year that if granted the MDL would hold for five years. This would allow geophysics in the first year, and seismic surveys and drilling from the second year.

