FERALS: Council's controls not working, says local cat carer

ANITA Coad takes in the cats no one else wants - the waifs, the strays, the frail and elderly.

She has run Anita's Angels, a cat rescue organisation in Tannum Sands, since 2014 but has been caring for stray cats much longer than that.

Ms Coad believes Gladstone Regional Council's measures to curb unwanted cats are not working.

Her concerns come after two dead cats were found washed up in a cage at Calliope River.

On June 16 last year, the council started requiring residents to gain approval from the council before breeding from a pet cat, in a bid to reduce unwanted kittens.

But Ms Coad said she's aware of lots of backyard breeders operating outside the regulations.

Every year there are more and more cats on the streets, they keep breeding and breeding and they breed in winter here because it's not cold, she said.

The council said it had not seen any noticeable impact on cat numbers since the introduction of the regulations but it also had not received any reports of unregulated breeding.

It has not received a single application to breed and the number of cats and kittens impounded increased during the 2017-18 fiscal year.

A council spokesperson said part of the reason for the volume of cats coming into the pound was the result of its ongoing trapping program.

The spokesperson said the council could be more proactive in "promoting pet welfare in the community".

Ms Coad said the best way to reduce stray cat numbers was to offer free desexing.

The council spokesperson said the council participated in the RSPCA's Operation Wanted program to provide cheap desexing but did not say when the next clinic would be held.