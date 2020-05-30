Council’s call for seat at the table now COAG is no more

Gladstone's mayor wants reassurance that local councils will continue to have a voice on the national stage after Friday's announcement that the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) is no more.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed it will be replaced with "a completely new system" built on what he said is the success of the operation of the National Cabinet.

The Australian Local Government Association sat at the COAG table, and Mayor Matt Burnett called on state and territory premiers and chief ministers to advocate for councils' national role.

"If there is a consideration in moving away from COAG, then we need to know what is being put in place to ensure local government continues to have a voice," Mayor Burnett said.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, there has never been a more important time for all three levels of government to work together, nor has there been a more important time to ensure all voices are being heard."

Cr Burnett made the comments on Friday at the same time National Cabinet met to discuss the issue.

He is a Local Government Association of Queensland representative to the ALGA Board.

Mr Morrison said the permanent National Cabinet would be driven by a single agenda to create jobs.

"What we'll be doing is keeping the National Cabinet operating and particularly during the COVID period, we'll continue to meet on a fortnightly basis," he said

"In a normal year it will meet on a monthly basis.

"Once a year, the National Cabinet will meet together with the Treasurers as well as the Australian Local Government Association in a new council which is focused on national federation reform."

Cr Burnett has been contacted for comment on this measure.

COAG was established in 1992 and typically met twice a year.

Its members consisted of the Prime Minister, state and territory leaders and the president of the ALGA.

It was designed to address matters of national importance that needed co-ordination across all levels of government.