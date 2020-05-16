Council reveals battleplan for post-COVID jobs

COUNCILS across the state are forming battleplans to help stimulate local economies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gladstone Regional Council has identified a list of projects it stands ready to deliver under the Local Government Association of Queensland's job-creating $608 million Battleplan for Queensland Local Communities.

The plans have been developed in a bid to secure economic stimulus from the Queensland Government to help communities through COVID-19.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the council had multiple shovel-ready projects in the pipeline, including upgrades to Gladstone Aquatic Centre, road safety improvements and bridge renewals.

"Our Local Government Area is large and diverse, covering a wide range of sectors including industry, tourism and agriculture, and our proposed list of works encompasses all of these sectors in locations right across our region," Cr Burnett said.

"Our region has a highly skilled workforce that is capable of undertaking a wide variety of projects over coming months."

Some Battleplan projects for Gladstone Regional Council include:

• $7.33 million for wastewater renewal programs;

• $4 million for Stage 3 landfill cell development at Benaraby Landfill;

• $3.9 million for rural bridge renewals;

• $2 million expansion of demonstration gardens at Tondoon Botanic Gardens;

• $2 million power and lighting upgrade at Tondoon Botanic Gardens;

• $725,000 for re-tiling of the 50m and 25m pools at Gladstone Aquatic Centre;

• $225,000 linking existing footpath network between Gladstone Airport (Aerodrome Road) and Dawson Highway.

Local Government Association of Queensland president Mayor Mark Jamieson said councils stood at the ready to help Queensland meet the challenges of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 with the LGAQ's battleplan to create more than 14,000 jobs.

"The battleplan's programs will provide a critical boost to the construction, tourism, small business and agricultural sectors," Cr Jamieson said.

"They will ensure Queensland communities not only weather the COVID-19 storm but emerge from it stronger than before."