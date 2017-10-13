Council's bat dispersal at Miriam Vale has mixed results

EVICTED: The little red flying foxes will need to find a new home

AT 4AM on Wednesday morning, Gladstone Regional Council made their first attempt to disperse the roost of little red flying foxes from Alf Larson Park in Miriam Vale.

A council spokesperson advised that the bats responded to the crackers and noise by leaving the park's trees for the relative peace and quiet of the trees opposite council's Miriam Vale office, on Roe St, (which is also the location of a roost of black flying foxes).

The council spokesperson said council "appreciates that this is not ideal, but for now it appears at least we have been successful in moving the reds from the park which was the highest priority for the community identified in the community workshop in late August”.

A small number of the bats tried to return to the park trees after the initial dispersal but were deterred by the use of 'clappers' which are implements similar in appearance to pool noodles.

Council said the majority of the flying foxes are now contained to the fenced off area on Roe St.

However a small number of flying foxes have settled in trees on the opposite side of the railway line to the main roost.

Council noted the roost had not splintered, which was one of the biggest concerns with the dispersal method.

Yesterday morning clappers were again used to deter a small number of flying foxes from returning to the park site.

These flying foxes then joined the main group again.

Council advised yesterday that they would conduct the third monitoring session this morning and, it would be determined then if any further action was required.