Council's $1m tender toss-up between two companies

TODAY at the Gladstone Regional Council's general meeting, it will be discussed as to whether the council will award either a Gladstone-based company or a Mackay-based company a $1M tender worth of work.

Council commissioned AECOM to develop a design for a dedicated trunk delivery main to run from the reservoir to Dawson Highway/ Chapman Drive intersection.

Stage 1 of the construction works was completed last financial year and involved installing a section of water main along Chapman Drive from J Hickey Avenue to Dawson Highway.

This contract relates to Stage 2, which will see the water main extended from J Hickey Ave to the Clinton Reservoir.

Stage 2 involves the supply and installation of 1.25km of 500mm diameter cement lined ductile iron pipe as well as associated valves and pipe fittings.

The project also involves the supply and installation of 108m of 200mm cement lined ductile iron pipe and associated valves and pipe fittings for the Reticulation Interconnection main linking Wivenhoe Close and Ben Lexcen Court.

The tender for this work was advertised in The Observer, and five submissions were received:

1. Aqua Infrastructure Pty Ltd

Gold Coast

$1,500,855.69

2. Blomfield Excavations

Gladstone

$1,159,431.00 (tendered price)

3. Christopher Contracting Pty Ltd

Gold Coast

$1,734,662.60 (tendered price)

4. Reay Services Group Pty Ltd

Mackay

$1,259,182.42 (tendered price)

5. Spiecapag Australia Pty Ltd

Brisbane

$1,549,862.37 (tendered price)

A final comparison of all companies was completed with local company Blomfield Excavations ranking as the most preferred and the Reay Services Group (Mackay) coming in second.

Blomfield Exacavations has been open in the Gladstone region for about 42 years and hires 30 locals, as opposed to Reay Services Group which employs 10 Gladstone locals.

The comparison shows that it would cost just over $200,000 in value of supplies and subcontractors sources locally from the Gladstone region, if council was to choose Blomfield, as opposed to $635,000 in value if council went with Reay Services group.

As per the council's general meeting agenda, the officer's recommendation is that the council award the Gladstone company the tender for the amount of $1,159,431.18.