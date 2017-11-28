Menu
Council's 1080 bait proposal for next year

GONE WILD: The diet of wild dogs is flexible; they will eat whatever food is available. Contributed
Julia Bartrim
by

WILD dogs in the Gladstone region will be in for a rough time next year if Gladstone Regional Council has its way.

The council released a report advising they will be providing free 1080- impregnated meat to farmers next year over the entire council region.

Over the past three years, the report states, the council noticed a decline in the number of landholders using baits.

In an attempt to increase participation, the council ran a trial earlier this year, offering free 1080-impregnated meat to landholders in the southern part of the Gladstone region.

The council is required by the State Government to impregnate meat baits supplied by landholders in the region with 1080 free of charge, two times a year.

The council compared results from the trial in the southern region with previous results from that region.

In April and September last year, nine landholders participated in baiting in that region.

But with free meat offered in the April 2017 trial, the number shot up to 18.

In September, the council conducted another 1080 round and stated they had a substantial increase in participants again for the southern region although they have not released the figures.

On the basis of these results the council will extend the free meat trial to the entire region for the next baiting round, in March or April.

1080 baiting remains controversial because of the unpleasant death it inflicts.

When a dog takes a bait it can bring on anxiety, frenzied behaviour, convulsions, hypersensitivity, seizures, difficulty breathing, vomiting and coma.

Gladstone Observer
