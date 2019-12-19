Councillors stuck on what to name a bridge

THE DECISION on what to name a bridge in Euleilah turned out to be one of the most contentious issues at the Gladstone Regional Council meeting this week.

The councillors spent almost 30 minutes discussing what the most appropriate name for the bridge which spans Euleilah creek on Hills rd would be, before resolving to perform more community consultation.

A Euleilah resident consulted with the community by placing petitions at two shops in support of naming the bridge the "Charlie Ikstrums Bridge" after a long-term Baffle Creek resident. As a result of the consultation the council also received requests for the bridge to be named the "Euleilah bridge" as it is commonly known and the "Ted (Edward) Hardy Euleilah Bridge" after a man instrumental in building the bridge.

Both names needed to be added to the Approved Place Names Register.

Councillor Glenn Churchill suggested naming the bridge after both men.

"One would get validation and the other sit on the (approved place names) register for 20 or 30 years," Cr Churchill said.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said he didn't feel the consultation was sufficient for the naming.

"I'm conflicted in the fact the common known name for the bridge is Euleilah Bridge," Cr Goodluck said.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said he was concerned a "dangerous precedent" was being set.

"There's already been consultation," Cr Trevor said.

"We're bogging ourselves down with more red tape."

The councillors motion was passed to include the full names Charie Ikstrums and Ted (Edward) Hardy approved onto the register and undertake community consultation in relation to the naming of the bridge.

All councillors voted in support except Cr Trevor.

