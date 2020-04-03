Menu
Desley O'Grady at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020
Council News

Gladstone region councillors all but decided

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Apr 2020 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH about 72 per cent of votes counted in the local government election, data indicates it could be a clear run for the top eight.

Electoral Commission of Queensland data shows Kahn Goodluck (17,585 votes) has extended his lead over Chris Trevor (17,472 votes), but only slightly.

Incumbents Glenn Chur­chill (16,763 votes), Natalia Muszcat (16,472 votes), Desley O'Grady (15,226 votes) and Rick Hansen (14,938 votes) all look like they'll retain seats.

Darryl Branthwaite (16,736 votes) is polling strongly, currently in fourth place.

Chris Cameron is positioned to secure the eighth seat, more than 1000 votes ahead of ninth-placed Mich­elle Wagner.

Gladstone Observer

