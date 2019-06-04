Councillor to table motion in bid for transparency

ONLINE: Gladstone region councillor PJ Sobhanian wants council to broadcast its meetings in an effort to provide great transparency to ratepayers.

COUNCILLOR PJ Sobhanian will table a notice of motion at today's Gladstone Regional Council meeting in an effort to provide greater transparency to ratepayers.

Cr Sobhanian wants the council to consider broadcasting its meetings as soon as possible, but set a January 2021 deadline as to not see the issue drag out longer than needed.

The next council election is scheduled for March next year.

Cr Sobhanian provided background information on his notice of motion - available to view on the council's website - outlining the reasoning behind his decision.

"Council decision-making should be as open to the public as possible," the motion reads.

"Ratepayers deserve to know how councillors discuss, debate and collaborate in making decisions.

"Ratepayers should not be forced to travel for hours and wait for hours just to hear part of the meeting relevant to them.

"Council meeting discussions and decisions should be available to ratepayers on demand."

In a comprehensive report, Cr Sobhanian outlined that his proposed motion was in full alignment with the council's values of "Connect, Innovate and Diversify" and he also listed a estimated cost of the exercise.

"Council already has recently invested heavily in new microphones and camera at the chambers, therefore the capital estimated cost would be less than $20,000 (likely significantly less)," his report stated.

"Depending on the platform used, the ongoing expected cost would be about $1800 per month or less. Using mediums such as YouTube, it would be reasonable to expect the cost to be significantly less."

He also referenced the Central Highlands Council and Gold Coast Council, which have been broadcasting their meetings since July 2016 and January 2012 respectively.

The council's meeting will be held today at 101 Goondoon St from 9am. Members of the public are welcome to attend.