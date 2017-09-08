28°
Councillor recognised as one of region's top leaders

Cr Glenn Churchill.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Cr Glenn Churchill.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

GLENN Churchill has been recognised as one of the region's top community leaders.

The Gladstone Region councillor won the Community Leader category at the Australian Leadership Excellence Awards 2017 - Capricornia Regional Final on Friday.

Cr Churchill has had a varied career. A former mayor of the Banana Shire Council, he's been a police officer and is a chairman of the Gladstone PCYC.

"I was humbled and honoured,” he said.

"I'm excited about the next step.”

Cr Churchill said he did not know who nominated him but thanked them whole-heartedly.

David Pich, chief executive of the Institute of Managers and Leaders said the consistently high calibre of finalists and winners in regional Queensland showed that great leadership wasn't only found in places like Silicon Valley or New York, nor was it limited to the capital cities like Sydney or Brisbane.

Winners of each category will become finalists in the Queensland State ALEAs held later this month at the at Brisbane City Hall.

