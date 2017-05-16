Gladstone councillor reappointed to CQ health board

GLADSTONE region councillor PJ Sobhanian has been reappointed to the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board for a four-year term by the State Government.

Dr Sobhanian, a dentist who serves on the University of Queensland's Academic Board, joined six other members of the nine-member board in being reappointed, including former Gladstone Council CEO Graeme Kanofski, who will serve as deputy chair of the board.

The remaining three members, including chair Paul Bell, are continuing their terms as board members.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said the fact so many board members sought reappointment was "a testament to their dedication to their communities".

"I congratulate these members and look forward to working with them towards achieving the goal of making Queensland's health system the best in Australia," Mr Dick said.

The board oversees a budget of $531.5 million and is responsible for the delivery of public health services in central Queensland.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board

Mr Paul Bell (chair)

Mr Grame Kanofski (deputy chair)

Prof Leone Hinton

Dr Anna Vanderstaay

Mr Frank Houlihan

Ms Karen Smith

Ms Elizabeth Baker

Dr PJ Sobhanian

Ms Lisa Caffery