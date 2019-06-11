Councillor outlines outcomes from conference

Cr Natalia Muszkat attended the Welcoming Cities Symposium at Brisbane in April.

A REPORT prepared by Gladstone councillor Natalia Muszkat has outlined the benefits of Gladstone Regional Council joining the Welcoming Cities network.

It comes after CrMuszkat attended the Welcoming Cities Symposium at Brisbane in April.

The Welcoming Cities Symposium brought together international, national and local practitioners, policy-makers, researchers and business innovators to share and discuss the challenges, benefits and opportunities of migration, settlement, cultural diversity and inclusion.

Cr Muszkat said there was a number of speakers from around Australia including the City of Parramatta and Livingstone Shire Council to the City of Adelaide and municipalities in New Zealand.

The conference was opened by Local Government minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

"I went to this symposium with the aim to understand the Welcoming Cities Standard,” CrMuszkat said.

"This National Standard benchmarks cultural diversity and inclusion policy and practice in Local Government. The symposium definitely met my expectation and I was able to bring back a lot of ideas and a clear direction as to how our region can benefit from this.”

CrMuszkat's report advocates for the council to join the network.

"For our council to join the Welcoming Cities as a member a formal commitment needs to be made in the boardroom via a council motion to endorse the principle of the standard and progress with a submission of the official Commitment Form to Welcoming Cities,” she said.

"The Welcoming Cities Standard exists to support local councils and their communities in the advancement of Australia as a welcoming, prosperous and cohesive nation.

"The Standards will assist our region to have a comprehensive plan and active messaging for cultural diversity and inclusion in policy, multi-sector engagement, activities and economic development approaches.

"The network will increase council's capacity to better manage Australia's population and economic distribution, population stagnation and declined in some areas versus population rapid growth in other areas.”

Cr Muszkat said by joining the Welcoming Cities network, council will have access to evidence-based research, resources, policies and case studies.

"That includes six categories: Leadership, Learning and Skills Development, Social and Cultural Inclusion, Civic Participation, Economic Development and Places and Spaces,” she said.

Cr Muszkat's report can be found here.

The total conference attendance cost inclusive of conference registration, travel, accommodation and meals was $727.31.