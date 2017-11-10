Menu
Councillor has concerns over Calliope high school

Gladstone Region councillor Peter Masters.
Gladstone Region councillor Peter Masters. Campbell Gellie
MATT HARRIS
by

GLADSTONE Region councillor Peter Masters has expressed concerns regarding the length of time it would take to approve construction of a high school at Calliope should the LNP win government on November 25.

LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce supports the proposed school, but will toe the party line and have Calliope's need for a high school examined by the Queensland Schools Planning Commission.

Cr Masters was confident the business case for the school would stack up in the eyes of the commission, but held fears over any delays.

"I understand the policy and the process the LNP have in setting up the commission,” he said.

"All I'm asking is a commitment that there be no delays if the LNP form government in getting the proposed high school to that commission.

"They've given me the insurance that once the commission is set up the high school will be sent through.

"I just don't want any delays.”

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Andrew Powell, LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce and Cr Peter Masters at the intersection of Drynan Dr and Dawson Hwy in Calliope.
Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Andrew Powell, LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce and Cr Peter Masters at the intersection of Drynan Dr and Dawson Hwy in Calliope. Matt Harris

Cr Masters said there was an expectation within the community the school would be open in time for 2020 enrolments with demand increasing.

"Our primary school was one of the only schools in the region that actually increased in numbers when the construction boom cooled,” he said.

"A lot of the other primary schools dropped but at the Calliope school we had to build more classrooms at the end of the construction phase which defied the trend.

"The high schools in Gladstone are bursting at the seams.”

Topics:  calliope calliope high school gladstone region peter masters qld election 2017

Gladstone Observer

