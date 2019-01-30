Councillor gets online to share song about jobs and wealth

GLADSTONE Regional Council councillor Kahn Goodluck is sharing homemade tunes to start a conversation on wealth and employment.

Cr Goodluck posted a video on social media of him performing Change The Rules (below), a song inspired by the Australian Council of Trade Unions' campaign targeting job security, work casualisation and better pay.

"I'm a boilermaker by trade and come from a pretty modest working family and all my friends and family are doing it a bit tough," Cr Goodluck said.

"I think we're seeing a lot of stuff in our system at the moment with regards to banks and royal commissions and overpaid corporations that don't pay tax etcetera, so I thought I'd write a bit of a song about it."

Cr Goodluck said the current state of wealth distribution among Australians was disappointing and made it harder for ordinary people to "make ends meet".

"At the other end of the scale you've got CEOs that are getting multi-million dollar salaries and living life on yachts with more money than they could possibly ever need," he said.

"I certainly look forward to the day where we can get back to a fairer system."

He said large businesses and corporations often benefited from this at the expense of workers, who were not afforded the same privileges as their full-time counterparts.

"Ten years ago I was fortunate to get a full-time job in town as a boiler maker. The same place that I started working for now doesn't hire anyone full-time, or very few people. It's all casual."

Casual work is generally regarded as employment where the worker is not entitled to paid annual or sick leave.

In August, 25 per cent of all employees fitted this description, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

According to a Parliament of Australia 2018 report, casual employment grew the most between the early 1980s and mid-1990s, from about 13 to 24 per cent.

The rate of growth in recent years has somewhat plateaued, increasing from 24 per cent in 1996 to 25 per cent in 2016.