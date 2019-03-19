Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Senator Fraser Anning while visiting Gladstone on July 4, 2018.
Senator Fraser Anning while visiting Gladstone on July 4, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA040718FRAS
News

Councillor calls out senator's 'bad behaviour'

MATT HARRIS
by
19th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE region councillor PJ Sobhanian addressed recent comments made by Queensland Senator Fraser Anning at yesterday's council meeting.

Cr Sobhanian used his time during the Councillor Reports portion of the meeting to call out Senator Anning on his comments while urging "loving thy neighbour" instead of "knocking them down".

In his plea for unity and an end to politics of division, Cr Sobhanian urged more humanity in political discourse.

"Humanity is better than this, we are better than this," he said.

In his passionate plea, Cr Sobhanian urged that the cruelty and hate needs to stop.

He further highlighted that bad behaviour needs to stop.

 

Cr PJ Sobhanian.
Cr PJ Sobhanian. Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

Cr Sobhanian stated it was a leadership duty to not sit silent and condone bad behaviour through inaction, but to call it out.

"There is nothing Australian about knocking people down, we must instead lift people up and love our neighbour as Jesus teaches us," he said.

"I want Gladstone to be remembered for the right reasons: that is, the home of the dolphins, the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and Australia's economic engine house and not some silly victim-blaming, divisive comments."

Cr Sobhanian refused to call Senator Anning by name, instead referring to him as a "senator from Gladstone".

More Stories

christchurch massacre fraser anning pj sobhanian senator fraser anning
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    New details emerge in tragic sunken vessel cases

    premium_icon New details emerge in tragic sunken vessel cases

    News Skipper Matthew Neil Roberts, 61, and crewman David Barry Chivers, 36, remain missing and it's suspected they also lost their lives in the sinking of Cassandra.

    • 19th Mar 2019 6:06 PM
    Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    premium_icon Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    News Two-week inquest into fishing deaths begins

    BoM cancels severe thunderstorm warning

    BoM cancels severe thunderstorm warning

    Weather The Bureau predicts damaging winds and large hail stones

    'We sell self-esteem': Barber puts region on national radar

    premium_icon 'We sell self-esteem': Barber puts region on national radar

    Business He started making his products by hand 20 years ago in a back room.