Councillor and businesswoman awarded

RECOGNISED: Glenn Churchill (left) and Patrice Brown (centre) will represent Queensland at Australian Leadership Excellence Awards.
Chris Lees
by

GLENN Churchill might be the Queensland finalist in a major leadership award but he says he is really representing the entire region.

Mr Churchill won the Community Leader category at the Queensland Australian Leadership Excellence Awards this week.

"I'll be proud to represent at our region at those national awards,” he said.

Mr Churchill, who is chairman of the Gladstone PCYC as well as a Gladstone Region councillor, said there were people out there every day doing some wonderful and marvellous things in the community.

"They are actually providing benefits and building stronger communities, and making a difference to the lives of others,” he said.

Patrice Brown, the company director and founder at CQG Consulting which has an office in Gladstone, was the Queensland winner of the owner/entrepreneur category.

Ms Brown said winning the award had been an absolute thrill and a real honour.

The national finals will be in Sydney in October.

