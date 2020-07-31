Council works on solution to campground closure

REVELATIONS of Gladstone’s Regional Council managed camp grounds closing has spread wide and far, with businesses and the GADPL saying they were not notified.

The campgrounds, which were closed last week due to COVID-19 heath restrictions, include the popular Calliope free camp, where more than 100 campers often gather on any given day, Lilley’s Beach campground and Workmans Beach Campgrounds, Agnes Water.

GRC is in the process of working to find a viable solution to ensure the campgrounds are compliant with State Government virus regulations.

But GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman said the tourism body was shocked at the snap closure.

“The GAPDL were disappointed by council’s decision to close the campgrounds without notice,” Mr Stedman said.

“However productive discussions have taken place and we are working with GRC to find a compliant and workable solution.

Complaints have flowed to the GADPL, prompting the negotiations with council.

“Those business directly affected have (complained),” he said.

Mr Stedman said COVID requirements applicable at all the region’s caravan parks should apply to the campgrounds too.

“The GAPDL encourages all stakeholders to take all reasonable steps to protect the safety of our residents and visitors,” he said.

GRC announced the closure last Friday, with the changes taking effect from Tuesday, July 28.

“GRC does not have the staffing and financial resources to service the operational requirements that are necessary to meet Public Health Direction COVID Safe requirements for campgrounds,” GRC said at the time.

In making the decision, council had coronavirus restrictions firmly in mind.

“The decision to close these camping grounds was made to align with the Queensland Government’s decision to close all campgrounds in national parks, State Forests and state managed recreation and protected areas, in response to Novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” council said on its website.

“GRC will work collaboratively with camping ground management during this time.

“Council is continuing to take a proactive approach to the COVID-19 situation and is acting on the advice of Queensland Health and the Queensland and Australian Governments.”

A council spokesman said work continued to ensure all heath regulations were obeyed.

“Gladstone Regional Council is currently investigating options which would allow us to reopen Council-managed campgrounds in line with the Public Health Direction COVID Safe requirements for campgrounds,” the spokesman said.

“The Gladstone Region has many caravan parks and accommodation businesses who are currently open to service residents and tourists.

“GRC is committed to ensuring community health and safety and will provide an update on the status of Council-managed campgrounds in due course.”

Campgrounds impacted include:

1770 Camping Ground

Workman’s Beach Camp Grounds, Agnes Water

Lilley’s Beach, Boyne Island

Futter Creek Camping Reserve, Boynedale

Calliope River Picnic Area, River Ranch

The Oaks Camping Ground, Facing Island

South End Camping Ground, Curtis Island.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories