The final meeting of the Gladstone Regional Council before the 2020 election. From left: Glenn Churchill, Desley O'Grady, Kahn Goodluck, Matt Burnett, Chris Trevor, PJ Sobhanian, Peter Masters, Rick Hansen and Natalia Muszkat.
Council: What to expect at first meeting post-election

Nick Gibbs
10th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
There will be a sense of the familiar and uncharted territory when Gladstone Regional Council holds its first meeting after the election on Tuesday.

Returning mayor Matt Burnett had a resounding victory and each of the six councillors who nominated for re-election were returned.

They will be joined by new faces Chris Cameron and Darryl Branthwaite in a setting where handshakes are off limits and social distancing measures are enforced.

The mayor and councillors will take the Declaration of Office at 9am followed by a post-election meeting about 9.30am, which will be live-streamed on the council's website.

There will be no public gallery due to COVID-19 restrictions but media are invited to attend.

Council last sat on March 24 for a special meeting convened during the caretaker period to agree to a COVID-19 support package that included repurposing funds originally slated for organisations to hold events.

Several councillors phoned in to adhere to social distancing requirements and there were less seats available in the gallery.

Holding office this term will be Cr Burnett as mayor and returning councillors Kahn Goodluck, Chris Trevor, Glenn Churchill, Natalia Muszkat, Desley O'Grady and Rick Hansen, alongside incoming councillors Branthwaite and Cameron.

Cr Goodluck topped the poll with 17,763 votes, followed closely by Chris Trevor (17,658 votes).

Generally the candidate who leads the votes assumes the role of deputy mayor.

There was a field of 21 candidates in this year's election, with varying degrees of promotional material.

Some opted for traditional campaigns with signs and how-to-vote cards, while others were more low-key or took a digital approach.

According to Department for Transport Guidelines, campaign signs must be removed within seven days of the election polling day.

