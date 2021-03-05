Menu
Row 1 (L-R):Mikalah Howard, Alex Tucker, Veronica Meen, Mark TysonRow 2:Jasmin Josefski-Sparrow, Connor Elliot, Jemima Prizeman, Madilyn Green, Gayle KirwanRow 3:Deborah Ward, Bonny Petrie-Jones, Taylah UnderhillRow 4:Lauren Millican, Tahleisha Wogandt, Heidi Stokes, Makayla AltschwagerBack Row:Leisa Dowling, Mayor Burnett, Shana Gelin, Tanya Spence, Sandra Murphy
Council News

Council welcomes 16 new apprentices and trainees

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
5th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said 16 new Gladstone Regional Council apprentices and trainees would cover a diverse range of roles and locations.

A GRC statement said the enthusiasm of the apprentices and trainees was evident this week, as CEO Leisa Dowling and Cr Burnett wished them luck before the group gathered for a photo to mark the occasion.

Mayor Burnett said the 2021 intake covered several business units including community development and events, finance governance and risk, operations, customer experience and

people culture and safety.

“The 2021 intake covers a variety of roles and includes 12 business trainees, two horticulture

trainees, a live production trainee and event trainee,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council takes pride in helping facilitate the upskilling of the hard working people in our region across a diverse range of roles at a variety of locations.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to apply and wish the successful applicants the best of luck on their GRC journey.”

Council’s 2021 apprentices and trainee intake was assisted by the First Start program under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Initiative.

First Start provides wage subsidies to local councils and community-based organisations to employ additional trainees.

The program offers opportunities to young people and disadvantaged job seekers to gain nationally recognised qualifications and 12 months employment by undertaking a traineeship.

Visit HERE to find out further information on how to apply for available positions within Gladstone Regional Council.

