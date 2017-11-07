Council: We built two bridges, now get over them

TWO new concrete bridges are open to the public today in Raglan and Ambrose.

Fire Creek Bridge on Raglan Station Rd and Four Mile Creek Bridge on Gentle Annie Rd have been undergoing replacement works since July after being identified as having reached the end of their useful lives.

Fire Creek Bridge has been closed during the works, while a side track was put in place at Four Mile Creek Bridge.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the new bridges had passed all their preliminary inspections and underwent one last final review yesterday before being opened to the public.

He said the bridges would serve the two communities for many years to come.

"The bridges meet modern design standards, will cater for rural producers' needs by being able to support semi-trailers and farm machinery, and will not need replacing in our lifetimes,” he said.

"I thank the Raglan and Ambrose communities for their patience while the replacement works were being conducted as there were some delays caused by heavy rains.”