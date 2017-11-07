News

Council: We built two bridges, now get over them

BUILDING BRIDGES: Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett.
BUILDING BRIDGES: Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett. Mike Richards GLA040717BUDG
Andrew Thorpe
by

TWO new concrete bridges are open to the public today in Raglan and Ambrose.

Fire Creek Bridge on Raglan Station Rd and Four Mile Creek Bridge on Gentle Annie Rd have been undergoing replacement works since July after being identified as having reached the end of their useful lives.

Fire Creek Bridge has been closed during the works, while a side track was put in place at Four Mile Creek Bridge.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the new bridges had passed all their preliminary inspections and underwent one last final review yesterday before being opened to the public.

He said the bridges would serve the two communities for many years to come.

"The bridges meet modern design standards, will cater for rural producers' needs by being able to support semi-trailers and farm machinery, and will not need replacing in our lifetimes,” he said.

"I thank the Raglan and Ambrose communities for their patience while the replacement works were being conducted as there were some delays caused by heavy rains.”

Gladstone Observer

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

'Great guy' brings housing estate back from the brink

'Great guy' brings housing estate back from the brink

A "GREAT guy" has given new life to a stalled Glen Eden housing estate, providing relief and new opportunities for Gladstone's builders.

Turn the Bruce from 'national disgrace to national pride'

The passenger of this VW was transported to Gladstone Hospital after it rolled on the Bruce Highway, just south of Benaraby.

Gladstone region councillor welcomes Labor commitment

Katters to back key projects in Calliope

BIG PLANS: Cr Peter Masters, Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel and Cr Desley O'Grady at J.S Neill-Ballantine Park, Calliope.

BUILDING a high school and horse sports park upgrade on agenda.

Hanson to launch candidate's Gladstone campaign

COMING TO TOWN: One Nation federal leader Senator Pauline Hanson.

The One Nation leader will arrive this evening.

Local Partners