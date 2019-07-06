Council waste fee to increase despite cash injection

GLADSTONE Regional Council ratepayers are set to see an increase in waste bin charges despite the council receiving $2.5million from the State Government to offset the cost of the new waste levy.

Council reports that after a review of the operational costs of the Benaraby Landfill and transfer stations across the region, an increase to waste fees started as of July 1.

A media release issued by the council yesterday afternoon stated domestic users would experience an increase to waste bin charges due to costs associated with meeting the requirements for running the landfill and transfer stations.

The council was contacted for clarification - as to whether the increase in costs was due to the introduction of the waste levy or because of "the requirements for running the landfill and transfer stations" - however, it was unable to respond before deadline.

The council and the State Government have previously stated the waste levy would not affect ratepayers.

A council media release on June 26 stated the levy would not affect the cost of residents using their kerbside wheelie bins and that the Queensland Government was paying advanced payments to local councils to cover the cost of the levy on household waste going to landfill.

In May, a media release issued by Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the council would receive more than $2.5million from the State Government to ensure ratepayers would not pay more for the introduction of the waste disposal levy.

The statement said the advanced payment covered council's municipal solid waste, including: wheelie bins, self-hauled waste to the dump, street sweepings and park maintenance.

A spokesperson said council's chief financial officer Mark Holmes would provide clarification to The Observer on Monday.