Council has warned nine properties could be sold at auction if rates are not paid soon.
Council warning nine properties at risk of forced auction

Tegan Annett
by
20th Mar 2018 5:15 AM

THE Gladstone Regional Council has warned nine properties could be forcibly sold at auction next month due to unpaid rates.

In its Notice of Sale for Land and Overdue Rates announcement in Saturday's Observer the council said the nine blocks of land would be sold by public auction on April 16 at 11am at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre if the bills are not paid beforehand.

"The land will be sold subject to any mortgage, lien, bill of sale, caveat, judgment, writ or other charge, agreement or process registered on, against or in any way affecting the land in favour of the Crowd..." it said.

The properties at risk of being sold include: 11 Bramston St, 30 Park St (west Gladstone), 6/8 Oaka Lane, 33 Pine Ave (west Gladstone), 1341 Calliope River Road (Yarwun), Capricornia Dr (Deepwater), 4/36 Wood St (Barney Point), 10 Trudy Ave (Calliope) and 32/42 Glen Eden Dr.

For more information visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/rates.

gladstone property gladstone regional council rates unpaid rates
