Council votes to keep Sister City relationship

REVIEWS of two community committees came before council last week but only one will continue beyond this month.

Gladstone region councillors voted on a review of the Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee and the Gladstone Region Community Development Committee.

The Sister City relationship between Gladstone and Japan's Saiki City was established in 1996 with the Committee formed on September 4, 1996.

The Committee's activities are undertaken by a small group of volunteers elected on a yearly basis.

However, the last time council formally appointed a committee was in December 2017 and a number of members having since left their positions.

Council conducted a review of the governance arrangements for the existing SSCAC during the 2018/19 financial year including: whether the Sister City program should continue, how the committee should be structured and the terms of reference under which they operate. After considering their options, councillors decided to carry a motion to "maintain involvement in the Sister City Program and continue with the support of an Advisory Committee... with a Terms of Reference that is reflective of the current scope of activities”.

The GRCDC, meanwhile, has been scrapped after council voted to dissolve it.

First established in 2010, the GRCDC's role was to assist with advice on social and community issues that were being placed on infrastructure and resources as a result of development associated with the LNG boom.