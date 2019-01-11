Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIN CARE: A JJ Richards recycling truck caught fire in Witney Street, Telina last month.
BIN CARE: A JJ Richards recycling truck caught fire in Witney Street, Telina last month. Mike Richards GLA271218TFRE
Council News

Council urges residents to watch their rubbish

Mark Zita
by
11th Jan 2019 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCIL has asked residents to be aware of what they put in their kerbside rubbish bins.

It comes after two JJ Richards rubbish collection trucks caught fire in the past two weeks.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said items such as chemicals (chlorine, brake fluid, bleach, fuels, acids, lime and oils), car batteries, gas cylinders and e-waste, cannot be placed in bins.

"Those chemicals have the ability to react with each other and can cause a fire. When battery terminals come into contact with metal, they create a circuit which causes sparks and ignite,” Cr Trevor said.

"After Wednesday morning's wheelie bin incident, Council is urging residents to please be vigilant around what they're placing in their domestic wheelie bins.

"The main causes of incidents such as this one in domestic collection trucks are people discarding items that shouldn't be.”

He also said Wednesday's incident caused significant delays in kerbside collection.

"Though it caused delays and serious damage to the trucks, I am thankful no injuries were sustained,” Cr Trevor said.

Residents are reminded to look at Council's website for recommended disposal advice.

Mark Zita

gladstone regional council rubbish collection
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Data shows job availability across the state is looking up

    premium_icon Data shows job availability across the state is looking up

    Business 'Gladstone's emergence as a key port city and hub of specialised labour are key strengths for the region.'

    Fishing with Daz: Invite your mates for a fish

    premium_icon Fishing with Daz: Invite your mates for a fish

    Fishing Plenty of pelagics outside the harbour.

    • 11th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    Chillax! Popular Gladstone cafe reopens to the public

    premium_icon Chillax! Popular Gladstone cafe reopens to the public

    News 'I hope we're here for another 12 years.'

    Donated trees bring new life and new hope

    premium_icon Donated trees bring new life and new hope

    News Bushfire victims will be able to plant their own new shoots.

    Local Partners