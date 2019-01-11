Council urges residents to watch their rubbish

COUNCIL has asked residents to be aware of what they put in their kerbside rubbish bins.

It comes after two JJ Richards rubbish collection trucks caught fire in the past two weeks.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said items such as chemicals (chlorine, brake fluid, bleach, fuels, acids, lime and oils), car batteries, gas cylinders and e-waste, cannot be placed in bins.

"Those chemicals have the ability to react with each other and can cause a fire. When battery terminals come into contact with metal, they create a circuit which causes sparks and ignite,” Cr Trevor said.

"After Wednesday morning's wheelie bin incident, Council is urging residents to please be vigilant around what they're placing in their domestic wheelie bins.

"The main causes of incidents such as this one in domestic collection trucks are people discarding items that shouldn't be.”

He also said Wednesday's incident caused significant delays in kerbside collection.

"Though it caused delays and serious damage to the trucks, I am thankful no injuries were sustained,” Cr Trevor said.

Residents are reminded to look at Council's website for recommended disposal advice.

Mark Zita