Council to vote on $2M tender for Harvey Rd upgrade

SAFETY FIRST: Works completed in 2016 along Harvey Rd saw a new set of lights installed.

SAFETY FIRST: Works completed in 2016 along Harvey Rd saw a new set of lights installed. Declan Cooley

RESIDENTS should expect some big decisions to be made for our city at the Gladstone Regional Council general meeting today.

Including the resolution of a $2M tender, an opportunity to put some pressure of the feds to keep funding for road infrastructure coming and the decision of which proposed Gladstone region projects should receive some extra cash to help get construction off the ground.

Today, councillors will be advised to accept the $2,454,293 tender from Gladstone based, national company QMC Group, in completion of the highly-sought after stage one phase of the Harvey Rd upgrade

Works on the notorious stretch of word are set to kick off this month and weather dependant, be finished by March 2018.

QMC Group was one of four companies that applied for the project considered by the council in a previous meeting, deemed the most suitable to be chosen for the project based on a sepcific criteria.

QMC Group have also successfully completed prior construction work along Harvey Rd, and other projects for the council.

Today councillors will also discuss whether to send Cr Rick Hansen to the 2017 National Local Roads and Transport Congress, set to be held in Western Australia.

A GRC report to be presented at today's meeting stated: "Given the increasing fiscal pressure on the Federal Government and recent Budget decisions such as the freeze to the indexation of Financial Assistance Grants, it is more important than ever that local government present a united front when dealing with the Government on road and transport issues, particularly funding."

The trip could cost the council about $3000, however, may lend a hand in scoring some big bucks in road funding for the region.

The council will also consider which projects should receive additional funding under the Local Government Grants & Subsidies Program.

Some of the projects to be considered include