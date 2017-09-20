Council to review place names policy

GLADSTONE Region councillors have voted to include 'Don B Schmidt' on the council's register of approved place names, even though it doesn't comply with the policy on acceptable naming structures.

The decision means a street, park or building could be named after Mr Schmidt in the future.

The exception was granted in recognition of Mr Schmidt's extraordinary contribution to the region from when he arrived in 1912 until his death in 1958.

Well-known at the time for acts of generosity, Mr Schmidt was a keen cricketer and football player, a president of the Gladstone Bowling Club, a vocal artist, a member of the Port Curtis Masonic Lodge and a founding member of the Buffalo Lodge.

Speaking in support of the decision, Councillor Peter Masters said it was important to recognise the contribution volunteers made to the community.

"(Unpaid volunteers) change the lives of other people,” Cr Masters said.

"Don was a bit before my time (but) when you read through his achievements they're quite substantial.”

The council's Naming of Infrastructure Assets Policy specifies unduly long names, those composed of more than one word and given names should be avoided.

The policy is in place to avoid confusion between similarly-named places and to keep things simple.

But councillors decided against engineering services director Paul Keech's recommendation 'Schmidt' be placed on the register as an alternative to Mr Schmidt's full name.

Cr PJ Sobhanian said the surname-only option would make it insufficiently clear who the name was honouring - raising the example of Sir Donald Bradman Dr in Adelaide.

"You know exactly who that street is honouring and for what reason,” he said.

Cr Rick Hansen agreed the decision was justified in the case of Mr Schmidt - but raised concerns the council was undermining its own policy by repeatedly granting exemptions.

Last month a similar decision was made to allow the name 'Lloyd Curtis' on to the approved names register.

"We've got a policy,” Cr Hansen said.

"If we keep diverting away from it, what's the good of the policy? We'd have to change the policy.”

The council now looks set to do just that, with chief executive Roslyn Baker floating the possibility of changes at the next meeting.

Any changes will likely add criteria for exceptions to the rule, rather than grant councillors more leeway.