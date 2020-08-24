Council to remove unhealthy trees at Boyne Island

Gladstone Regional Council will undertake maintenance work to remove unhealthy Melaleuca Trees, similar to the trees pictured. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

SEVERAL paperbark trees at Boyne Island will be removed by Gladstone Regional Council today and tomorrow.

Gladstone Regional Council will undertake maintenance work to remove unhealthy trees located on Centenary Drive.

The council has identified Melaleuca (paperbark) trees located on the Centenary Drive median strip between Curtis Ave and Stokes Street that have severely declined in health as a result of a prolonged drought period.

Following the tree removal, the council will replant the median strip with similar trees more suitable to the location, improving the aesthetics of the area in the process.

As part of these works, the council will install kerbside watering which will provide water directly to the root system, greatly increasing tree health and durability.