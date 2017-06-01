Council to pay no costs despite court loss

DESPITE losing a planning decision in court, Gladstone Regional Council won't have to foot the bill.

The council was taken to court over refusing to give an extension to a housing development on Sun Valley Rd by Lake Maroona.

The judge found against the council and allowed for the extension.

In her ruling Judge Bowskill wrote being dissatisfied with the council's decision refusing the extension, Lake Maroona sought to appeal to the court, as it is entitled to do.

"It has been successful, which means that its commercial interests have been protected. But in circumstances where I am not persuaded that the council's conduct, or position, was unreasonable or unarguable, in my view the appropriate order is that each party bear its own costs,” she wrote.

In November last year, the developers asked the council for a three-year extension for their project, which the council refused.

This decision was what Lake Maroona appealed.

The court ruled that an extension on the 28-unit residential complex be made until March 26, 2020.