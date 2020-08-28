Council to launch free microchipping next week

GLADSTONE Regional Council will hold three discounted microchipping days from next week prior to animal registration renewal notices being issued from the first week of October.

This year Council will not be accepting registration unless the animal is microchipped (if born after April 2009) and the microchipping details are provided to Council.

Exemptions only apply if written evidence is provided from a veterinarian stating that microchipping would place the animal's health at risk.

Once the written evidence is received, Council will apply the microchipping discount the animal's annual registration.

Approved Council-assessed working dogs are also exempt.

The three microchipping days will be held on:

- Wednesday, September 2, 8am to 6pm at Gladstone Region Pound (17 Albert Road,

Callemondah)

- Wednesday, September 9, 11am to 6pm at Miriam Vale Community Centre (41 Blomfield

Street)

- Saturday, September 12, 8am to 6pm at Gladstone Region Pound.

The cost is $15 per animal with a limit of one person per animal with bookings essential via Council on 4970 0700.

Council asks residents paying by cash to bring the correct amount on the day with EFTPOS the preferred payment method.

Animals must be restrained on a leash or in a cage before and after attending an appointment.

Gladstone region Councillor Chris Trevor said council's animal registration fee structure included incentives for responsible pet owners that had desexed or microchipped their pet.

"Microchipping your animal will further reduce your animals' annual registration with Council as desexed and microchipped animals can save up to $18 per annum for their annual registration," Cr Trevor said.

He said it was a Queensland Government legislative requirement that all animals born after April 2009 be microchipped and the microchipping details updated with council.

"The requirement states that dogs and cats aged 12 weeks and over must be registered and

microchipped and the animal owners provide details to their local council," Cr Trevor said.

Cr Trevor said further microchipping dates and times were added to allow for more residents to take advantage of the discount.

"All new registrations taken on each of the microchipping days includes complimentary registration for the remainder of the 2019/20 period," he said.

"These new animal owners will be included in the registration renewal period and receive a renewal letter for the 2020/21 period."