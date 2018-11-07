When and where you can attend a Council regional meeting

OFF SITE: Gladstone Regional Council held its general meeting at its Calliope office yesterday. Pictured is the adjacent Calliope Library on Don Cameron Dr.

OFF SITE: Gladstone Regional Council held its general meeting at its Calliope office yesterday. Pictured is the adjacent Calliope Library on Don Cameron Dr. Tom Huntley

GLADSTONE Regional Council will host four of its 2019 meetings in regional areas but there are doubts over its financial viability.

Council has held seven meetings away from its Goondoon St office since last year with Agnes Water, Mt Larcom and Ubobo (2017) and Boyne Island, Rosedale, Baffle Creek in 2018 including yesterday's meeting at Calliope.

Miriam Vale, Raglan, Turkey Beach and Builyan are set to host meetings next year.

However that could all come to an end in 2020 as deputy mayor Chris Trevor raised the financial costs of moving the meetings off site.

"It does worry me about the cost involved and the value it has for our ratepayers," Cr Trevor said.

"I'm sure it's a warm and fuzzy thing for us to go out into the various areas and attend these council meetings and connect with out community, but in the age of technology where all of us are accessible almost instantaneously and we are constantly out and about in the community, I raise the question of value for money and the costs associated with transporting all of us to a region where public attendance has not been terribly great."

Cr Trevor's point was vindicated at yesterday's meeting with no Calliope residents attending although Gladstone Region councillors did hold a question and answer session with Year 6 students from Calliope State School.

Mayor Matt Burnett and Crs PJ Sobhanian and Kahn Goodluck want to see the regional meetings continue.

"I want to take it one step further by asking the new CEO ... to reintroduce the Councillor Connect (sessions) and going back out to the community," Cr Burnett said.

"The Councillor Connects will be held differently - we'll take officers with us so if people want to raise a pot hole in the road, a neighbours' dog barking or a broken bin lid they'll be an officer there for that.

"But what we want to do is find out what their long-term goals are and what they want from their council."

2019 Regional Meetings