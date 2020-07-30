Menu
Happy boy with a beautiful dog
Council to host discounted microchipping day

Jacobbe McBride
30th Jul 2020 10:19 AM
A GLADSTONE region councillor said microchipping allowed lost pets to be reunited with their owners, as council rolls out discounted microchipping.

GRC will offer discounted microchipping at the Gladstone Region Pound on Thursday, August 20 as part of an ongoing campaign to encourage responsible pet ownership.

Residents can book an appointment between 8.30am and 4pm on the day, by calling council

on 4970 0700 with no walk-ins being accepted.

Cost is $15 per animal with a limit of one person per animal, cash and EFTPOS will be accepted, however council requests the correct amount if paying by cash.

Councillor Chris Trevor said registration, along with microchipping, was the best way to reunite lost pets with owners.

“Registration, desexing and microchipping of family pets is essential and something our local

laws officers will always stress to residents,” Cr Trevor said.

“As a council, we are constantly working to create a safe and healthy environment for everyone to live in and being a responsible pet owner contributes greatly to that goal.”

Residents attending the August 20 microchipping day are asked to adhere to social distancing

guidelines of 1.5 metres.

They also request people not attend if they have returned from overseas or a COVID-19 hotspot in the past 14 days, have cold or flu like symptoms, or have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/microchipping for more information on microchipping and call 4970 0700 to book an appointment.

