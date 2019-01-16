Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE: Billy cart racing at the Rosedale Hotel and Caravan Park to celebrate Australia Day.
AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE: Billy cart racing at the Rosedale Hotel and Caravan Park to celebrate Australia Day. Sue Stirrat
News

Council to find Australia Day funds for Rosedale

MATT HARRIS
by
16th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA Day celebrations will go ahead as normal for Rosedale residents despite the township failing to submit its funding application on time.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett confirmed Australia Day celebrations would carry on as usual.

"They missed the cut-off for the submission as they were fighting bushfires so I think council will make an exception to allow them to get some funding for their event,” he said.

"Australia Day is the biggest community event for the year in Rosedale and I've mentioned as a council we can't not support it.”

Regional events on Australia Day

  • Rosedale Rural Fire Service
  • Yarwun Grow Group
  • Captain Creek Community Sports and Recreation Club
  • Builyan Many Peaks Community Development Association
  • Turkey Beach Progress Association
  • South End Progress Association
  • Mt Larcom Ladies' Bowling Club
  • Calliope Rodeo Association.
australia day australia day 2019 australia day celebrations rosedale
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Shed damaged by grass fire near Lowmead

    premium_icon UPDATE: Shed damaged by grass fire near Lowmead

    News Council water trucks and machinery are in the area.

    Hotter than Hell at Harvey Road Tavern this weekend

    premium_icon Hotter than Hell at Harvey Road Tavern this weekend

    News 'Think of Big Day Out without the queues.'

    • 16th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
    Mayor slams minister's Australia Day decision

    premium_icon Mayor slams minister's Australia Day decision

    News It's likely to be the last citizenship ceremonies held on January 25

    Can collection has non-profit group in WINning position

    premium_icon Can collection has non-profit group in WINning position

    News How you can support local non-profit with your used cans and bottles