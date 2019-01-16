Council to find Australia Day funds for Rosedale

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE: Billy cart racing at the Rosedale Hotel and Caravan Park to celebrate Australia Day.

AUSTRALIA Day celebrations will go ahead as normal for Rosedale residents despite the township failing to submit its funding application on time.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett confirmed Australia Day celebrations would carry on as usual.

"They missed the cut-off for the submission as they were fighting bushfires so I think council will make an exception to allow them to get some funding for their event,” he said.

"Australia Day is the biggest community event for the year in Rosedale and I've mentioned as a council we can't not support it.”

