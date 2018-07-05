Council to dish up new policy on mobile food vans

THE rejection of a mobile roadside vending business at Turkey Beach has sparked Gladstone Regional Council to review and rework its policy on mobile food vending applications.

Council knocked back an application from Oh... Coffee! to conduct stationary roadside vending at three locations in the fishing township.

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the decision was made with the Turkey Beach General Store in mind.

"Turkey Beach is a small community already serviced by a local store, which supports local people," he said.

"The local store was already sufficiently serving the local community with goods and services and in those circumstances we declined the application."

An aerial photo of Turkey Beach township in 2013, a prime spot for dropping a line in the summer months. Contributed

The pressure is now on council to find the right balance between mobile and traditional 'bricks and mortar' businesses.

"We are going to review the policy in relation to our stationary vending because we want to give some certainty to the community in relation to what will and won't be approved and the methodology behind that," Cr Trevor said.

"We don't want people spending money on the basis that these approvals are going to be granted willy-nilly - we want people to make the inquiry before they invest in a project we may not approve.

"The last thing we want is people spending money on a new van only to find that council says no.

"That's embarrassing for us, the community and the proponent.

"So we'll tighten up the policy framework so the rules of the game are made very clear to potential proponents so as to not disappoint them when rejections like this happen."

Cr Trevor said councillors would discuss amendments to the policy at the end of the month.