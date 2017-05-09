Council to debut Gladstone Children's Festival

FOR THE KIDS: Jay Laga'aia will perform at the festival.

GLADSTONE Regional Council will debut its inaugural Children's Festival later this month.

The week-long festival, beginning on May 21, will mix art, educational workshops and activities that are just plain fun.

Tailored for children aged 12 and under, the festival will include both free and paid events and is timed to coincide with Under 8s Week and National Simultaneous Story Time.

It will begin with a Family Fun Day at Tondoon Botanic Gardens at 8.30am on Sunday, May 21.

"This event will encourage families to enjoy the outdoors with inflatables, laser skirmish, rock climbing, circus performers, activities and a sausage sizzle on offer,” Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said.

Attendees will be able to add an item to Gladstone's largest natural wind chime art project and attend a free Trash Test Dummies show.

Other festivities during the week will include Little Day Out, a free swimming lesson at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre for new customers aged three to eight, story-telling workshops and a Baby Bounce session at Gladstone City Library.

The highlight of the event will be a children's performance and parents' workshop hosted by Play School host and Star Wars actor Jay Laga'aia.

"Youngsters will be able to sing and dance with Jay in concert and parents can learn about how to support their child's early learning and development through play,” Cr Cindi Bush said.

Head to gladecc.com.au/childrensfestival for more information.