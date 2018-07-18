Council to close down showground's caravan park

NOTHING FANCY: Lyn Ley and Des Kennedy said the majority of campers had ensuites and washing facilities in their vans and therefore didn't require much in the way of facilities.

TRAVELLERS staying at Gladstone Showgrounds were dismayed to learn the council plans to close the grounds to caravans and camper vans.

They say caravanners will simply bypass the town, meaning Gladstone will lose out on tourist dollars.

Mike de Berg takes an annual trip up the coast with his partner in their caravan and said if the showgrounds closed he would not be stopping in Gladstone again.

The Gladstone Showgrounds had 20-30 vans onsite yesterday. Mike Richards GLA170718CAMP

"In our three-day stay (in Gladstone this week) we spent $382 in local shops and restaurants plus $75 in camp ground fees, why don't you want us to come back next year and spend it again?" he said.

Noel Reddacliff is president of the Gladstone Show Society and said the showgrounds were owned by the State Government and the show society was trustee of the land.

"Ninety-nine per cent of the people I spoke to won't come into town (if the showgrounds aren't available to camp in)," he said.

Wayne and Jenny Ward said they preferred camping at showgrounds to caravan parks. "They often cram as many people in as they can (at caravan parks) so you're on top of one another,” Jenny said. Mike Richards GLA170718CAMP

"Somebody put the showgrounds on WikiCamps (a popular travelling app) then it snowballed.

"With the cold down south we've been hit with all the people."

Mr Reddacliff confirmed the society was charging people to camp at the showgrounds.

Campers said the fee was $25 per night, which included access to bathrooms, power, hot water and rubbish disposal.

Mr Redacliff said Gladstone Regional Council had told the society it could operate as a camping site so long as it didn't charge a fee to campers.

"My question then is who pays for the water, the sewerage, the cleaning, the gas facilities (used to generate hot water for showers), who is going to pay for that?" he said.

Lyn Ley and her husband Des Kennedy are pensioners and have been travelling Australia for a decade.

"We love this park," she said.

"It's clean, it's quiet and it's so handy to everything.

"About four years ago when the mines were all going (and caravan parks full) ... people bypassed or stayed out at the river.

"Now people are coming here ...

"For $25 a night, it's brilliant, people won't pay another $15 a night to go out to caravan parks, they'll go out to the river and free camp or bypass (Gladstone altogether)," she said.

Her husband Des estimated they had spent $200 in Gladstone over their four-day stay.

Their neighbours at the showgrounds were getting their car serviced in Gladstone, and other campers were going on a harbour cruise.

"Us grey nomads, if we are treated right, we will support the towns," he said.

"We've always got pills to buy (laughs)."

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had "investigated and acted upon complaints" about the showgrounds operating as a commercial caravan park.

"The showgrounds do not have the necessary planning approval to provide a commercial caravan park amenity," he said.

"Council holds public safety in the highest regard and is obliged to ensure that the appropriate safety measures, such as sewerage and water capacities and traffic implications apply as part of any planning approval process."