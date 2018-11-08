Menu
BAN: The policy will see plastic straws, plastic balloons and single-use plastic bags banned from council-run events
News

Council's plan to reduce waste at events

MATT HARRIS
by
8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Regional Council will adopt a single-use plastics policy in a bid to reduce its impact on the environment.

The policy will see plastic straws, plastic balloons and single-use plastic bags banned from council-run events, although foil balloons and balloon art is excluded.

The ban follows the state-wide single use plastic bag ban implemented on July 1.

The policy is expected to require further revision in the near future as to ensure it encompasses decisions made in relation to future strategies around council's zero waste to landfill target and increasing waste recycling.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said council would take a "wait and see" approach before widening the policy.

"It's for council-run events only. If you're having an event in a council area it doesn't affect you yet, but it may in the future," Cr Burnett said.

"We'll come back with a review and we want to see what other people do in this space as well."

Cr Kahn Goodluck said during Tuesday's council meeting that GRC should be leading the pack with the initiative.

"There's a number of councils in the state that have already headed down this path and I think we should be at the front of the pack with them," he said.

"This is only a very baby step in my opinion and one we can certainly handle, but I'd like to see the strategy expedited because this is having huge impacts on our environment."

balloons kahn goodluck mayor matt burnett plastic bag ban plastic straws recyclables single use plastic single use plastic bags
Gladstone Observer

