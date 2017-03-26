Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

AFTER three years of acquiring it, the Gladstone Regional Council has set a date for the public auction of four parcels of Gladstone region land.

In 2014 the council bought nine lots of Ubobo land, now divided into four parcels, from the State Government.

This was done in the hope that the parcels could be sold and built upon to promote growth within the rural community.

Now, clear of trees and obstacles, with the extension of the railway to terrace to provide road access and the installation of new electricity lines to service the lots, the parcels are ready to go.

It was mentioned in the council's general meeting last Tuesday that before the council had bought the land, it sat unused for a further three years.

While it wasn't put to a vote, councillors discussed that upon the land selling, the idea of setting sale conditions.

One of these conditions could mean the buyer must develop on the land within a certain period of time.

Councillor Glenn Churchill said this would prevent the land being bought, and then sitting dormant and unused for another 20 years until the property market "picks up”.

"That is if, the potential buyer hopes to develop on the land,” he said.

Councillor Rick Hansen agreed with the need to set conditions, and said the selling of the land shouldn't just be about the council ridding its responsibility of it.

"This, and always has been and will be, about building the Ubobo community,” Cr Hansen said.

"These land parcels could be big news for Ubobo, so we have to make sure it's done right.”

Without being hasty and the unknown factor of how successful the auction will be, councillors didn't set any conditions on selling the land, but the idea wasn't ruled out either.

Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett said it had been a "long time coming” and the unused land was a "long-standing issue” with the local community.

"The sale of this land will generate income which could be used for other purposes,” Cr Burnett said.

"These properties will also generate rates going forward.”

The auction will be held prior to the Ubobo Country Music Festival from April 28-30th.

Councillors decided that if the blocks did not sell before the festival, the land would be placed on the open market.

"This (would be) advantageous for all to see (the land) while the crowds are there for the festival,” Cr Burnett said.

No reserve has been set for the land parcels however, it is understood the council chief executive officer will come to a reserve price before the auction.